LOWVILLE — A home was destroyed by fire Wednesday night, with all three residents escaping without injury.
According to a Lewis County Emergency Management news release on the blaze, the single-story house owned by Alvin Eberly at 4820 Wagon Road in Lowville was fully engulfed when the Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene at about 6:30 p.m.
The wood-frame structure was completely destroyed by the blaze and it was not insured.
The 3-G and Turin Volunteer fire departments, the 3-G Fire Auxiliary, Lewis County Search and Rescue and the county Fire and Origin units also assisted at the scene.
The report said the Red Cross is assisting the family.
No further details were provided.
