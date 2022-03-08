WEST LEYDEN — A West Leyden home was heavily damaged by fire, water and smoke Tuesday morning.
The owners of the home at 1180 Route 26, Jacob and Sabrina Fey, called 911 to report a chimney fire at about 8:46 a.m., according to a Lewis County Emergency Management Department fire report.
Mr. Fey told the dispatcher that he had tried to use the fire extinguisher on the wall. When the West Leyden Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found the fire had spread into the wall and attic of the two-story home.
“The home required major overhaul to get to the source of the fire in the walls and attic space,” the report said, resulting in fire damage to the second floor and attic.
The house and its contents also had smoke and water damage. The house was insured.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross, according to a news release, assisted two adults and a 9-year-old who lived in the residence with emergency financial assistance for things like food, shelter and clothing as well as comfort kits and stuffed animals for the child.
Volunteer fire departments form Constableville, Boonville and Turin assisted the West Leyden team with additional support from Lewis County Search and Rescue, the West Leyden auxiliary and Constableville ambulance.
