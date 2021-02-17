LOWVILLE — A West Leyden woman who faked an abuse claim against herself to get paid time off from work has been charged with three felonies.
Heather L. Race, 40, was charged by state police recently with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and first degree falsifying business records, all felony charges.
State police allege that Ms. Race, who works for the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities in Oneida County, is accused of having anonymously made an abuse report against herself that was not true in order to be put on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the abuse accusation was completed.
She was paid for eight weeks of administrative leave as a result, totaling about $6,935, according to state police.
The investigation into the incident was conducted by the state Justice Center. No further details were provided.
Ms. Race was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released on her own recognizance.
