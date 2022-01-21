LOWVILLE — The second fatal snowmobile crash this week on Osceola trails took place Thursday night.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Hortman, 49, of West Seneca in Erie County, was riding on the Potter Road trail when he apparently missed a right curve and crashed into a group of trees.
The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. Mr. Hortman was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Fire departments from Redfield and Florence, Camden Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue and the Osceola Snowmobile Club assisted at the scene.
This is the third fatal crash in the north country in six days. On Sunday, a Madison County man died after missing a curve in Osceola, and on Monday, an Altmar man was killed on a trail in the town of Orwell in Oswego County.
