LYONS FALLS — Upon the retirement of West Turin Town Clerk Patty Sullivan, Bethany L. Schindler has been elected to the position.
The town also has moved its office. The West Turin town clerk’s office is now located at 6805 McAlpine St., Suite 7, adjacent to the barber shop. The office is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays or by appointment.
To contact the town clerk, call the office at 315-348-4141 or email westturinclerk@gmail.com. The mailing address is PO Box 26, Lyons Falls, N.Y. 13368.
