LOWVILLE — More than 3,100 National Grid customers in Lewis County did not have power at 9 a.m. Tuesday after a night of heavy wind, downed trees and snapped wires — and that was before it started snowing.
Two-thirds of the homes and businesses that had been affected by the outages had their service restored, according to the online National Grid outage map, but by 5:30 p.m., about 1,400 customers still lacked power with multiple crews deployed to restore service.
According to Lowville Fire Chief Joseph A. Austin, he “stopped counting at 10” calls to his department over a 15-hour period beginning at 8:15 p.m. Monday night — just after the department had finished its monthly training exercise — to handle downed trees and wires, many of which were in Watson.
A downed utility pole with arcing wires on North Chases Lake Road kept a crew busy until 2:30 a.m., making it the department’s last to clear, he said, adding that the wire arced so long “that it actually produced glass in the dirt just like it had been struck by lightning.”
Residents of that area reported losing electricity beginning at about 10 p.m. Monday.
By 7:20 a.m., after a few hours of sleep, Mr. Austin said the calls started again for the Watson area.
“It seemed that every road we went down we would find more and more trees to cut out of the way to get the roadway opened,” the chief said in a post on the department’s Facebook page documenting the day’s “chaos.”
Although all other school districts closed for the day, South Lewis Central operated on a two-hour delay and ended up with two buses either stuck or blocked by fallen trees.
Mr. Austin’s team discovered one of the buses that had been picking up children stuck sideways across Erie Canal Road before Stoney Lake Road in a “not-so-safe spot on a hill.”
The fire department managed to get vehicles beyond the bus to block the road before the hill until the school district dispatched another bus to pick up the children and take them to school.
Besides the wind, Tuesday morning brought significant wet snowfall that led to slippery road conditions and a travel advisory from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Lowville Fire Department, with assistance from the Martinsburg and Copenhagen fire departments, was called to Route 177 between County Route 194 and Route 12 to assist with a tractor-trailer that had rolled over and entrapped the driver at about 9 a.m. The road was closed for about two hours.
“The driver was injured. We took the windshield out to get him out,” Mr. Austin said, adding that he did not know the extent of the man’s injuries.
The departments worked together with Groff’s Towing, Copenhagen, to flip the rig back up on its tires.
Mr. Austin said that road conditions began improving after fire departments around the county were able to remove the downed trees and poles that had prevented plow trucks from getting to work.
