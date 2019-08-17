LOWVILLE — Members of the public are invited to attend a two-day, 16-hour wilderness first aid training session to be held on Aug. 24 and 25.
The course will teach attendees what to do if someone is injured or suddenly takes ill in a situation where there is no immediate access to health care.
Trainees will begin their experience with lectures and discussions to be held at the Lewis County Search and Rescue training building, 7782 W. State St., followed by outdoor practical sessions at the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Forestry Demonstration Area, 7327 State Route 812.
Attendance both days is required with the class operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The course also includes “hands-only CPR” instruction, but no CPR certification. Although participants are encouraged to be CPR certified prior to taking the course, it’s not required for the wilderness training.
Advance registration is not required and participants are encouraged to bring the items and packs they normally carry when hiking or camping, according to the organizations website.
The training, provided by the North East Emergency, Disaster and Safety Associates, or NEEDS Associates, costs $285 per person, which can be paid with cash, debit or credit cards. Checks will not be accepted.
The fee covers course materials, basic supplies, a first aid kit and lunch.
For more information, email mturner@needsassociates.org or the NEMS Training Center at 315-681-5999.
