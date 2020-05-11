LOWVILLE — After a number of judge withdrawals due to potential conflicts of interest, the Wilna Town Court judge will be arraigned on hunting charges from November.
Robert A. Buckingham, 65, Carthage, will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon by Martinsburg Town Court Judge Kevin McCardle on three misdemeanor charges, including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, discharging a firearm over a public highway and taking big game in excess of the bag limit.
According to information on the tickets written by state Department of Environmental Conservation police and originally filed with Denmark Town Court, the incident took place Nov. 12 on Vorce Road near Roberts Road in the town of Denmark, although the tickets weren’t issued until Nov. 21.
Mr. Buckingham allegedly fired his gun across Vorce Road while he was about 182 feet away from a residence, killing an 8-point deer beyond the legal limit to do so.
Despite multiple requests for public information surrounding the charges as supplied by other law enforcement agencies, DEC failed to provide the information requested by the Times, instead issuing a statement via email saying they are “completing their investigation into an illegal deer harvest” that took place on Nov. 12.
The two town of Denmark justices recused themselves from the case when the charges were filed and after a delay, it was referred to the Pinckney and Harrisburg Town Court Justice Krystal A. Rupert in January by County Judge Daniel R. King.
Judge Rupert also withdrew and the case was forwarded to Judge McCardle in the town of Martinsburg on March 3 according to the county clerk’s office.
Last week, the clerk’s office was contacted by district court officials enquiring about the status of Mr. Buckingham’s case and the press coverage it had received.
Mr. Buckingham was elected Wilna’s justice in 2004.
He could not be reached for comment.
(1) comment
Just a bunch of "good ole boys
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.