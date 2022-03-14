LOWVILLE — With unique approaches to the task, 11 teams of seventh- to ninth-graders designed blades to see which would most efficiently create velocity and lift.
Teams from Lowville Academy and Central, Beaver River Central, Copenhagen Central, Adirondack Central and River Valley Mennonite schools competed in the Wind Blade Challenge, hosted by the BOCES engineering and design program, March 11 at the Lewis County-JCC Education Center.
The challenge was established about five years ago, however, due to the pandemic, this was the first time the Wind Blade Challenge has been held since March 2020.
The teams of two to four students earned points on how effective their wind blades generated electricity and by how fast the blades lifted a weight.
Students in the BOCES engineering and design program created the programs to assess the efficiency of the wind blades and conducted the tests during the challenge.
The competitors tested their blades twice in each category with time in between to tweak their design.
Walter J. Berwick Jr., engineering and design instructor at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center said the challenge as well as his course gives the students the opportunity to “build stuff, rework it and make it better.”
The Wind Blade Challenge helps students develop problem solving skills and learn to work as a team, he added.
Team members met regularly for the past few months to develop their game plan, create feasible designs, prototypes and templates.
The designs were varied — two-fold blades, skinny blades and wide-paddled shaped ones.
Beaver River freshman Annika L. Pominville said the Team 2 design along with the “tilt on the stand” would have the “wind push off at a different angle.”
Ryken S. Pominville, freshman on Beaver River’s Team 1, said they made their blades similar to those in a box fan.
“It has a spoon shape to get the wind to catch,” he said. “If that doesn’t work we’ll make it more like an actual turbine blade.”
Beaver River Earth science teacher Jaime K. Gates said the challenge fits in with the student’s study of “climate change and the human impact on it.”
“We talk about alternate energy and this gives students the chance to see actual alternative energy in the area and get a better understanding.”
The Copenhagen Team 2 attached a paper fin to the cardboard blade.
“The paper will catch the wind and make it spin more,” seventh-grader Ethan D. Hayden explained.
Eighth-grader Carson L. Mast, River Valley Mennonite School Team 1, credited his teammate Cameron M. Hirschey with developing the design which is similar to an actual fan blade.
Teammate Isaac J. Roes said the team “did pretty good” on the first round of the lift test.
“We need to fix the angle,” he said.
Returning from the second round of the voltage test at speed 3, Beaver River Team 1 was jubilant, having achieve 4.8.
“I think our design will pull us through,” Ryken predicted and that it did. The team, which also included Orianna R. Reape, Madilyn P. Johnson and London C. Royer, won with a total score of 23.2.
River Valley Team 2 place second with a score of 16.24. The team included Seth A. Moser along with Cameron, Carson and Isaac.
In third place was Adirondack Team 1, which included Jaden Redhead, Kirsten Croniser, Wilt Sudduth and Olivia Healt, with a score of 14.95
Winning teams earned prizes provided by Avangrid Renewables.
Final scores:
Lowville Academy 1: 13.49
Lowville Academy 2: 8.04
Beaver River 2: 14.61
Copenhagen Central 1: 8.68
Copenhagen Central 2: 14.7
Copenhagen Central 3: 6.85
Adirondack Central 2: 2.66
River Valley Mennonite School 1: 10.16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.