WATERTOWN — A winter storm watch for northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties will take effect Sunday morning and remain in effect through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the warning, heavy snow is possible, with mixed sleet at times. Total snow accumulation of five to ten inches is possible.
Due to these conditions, travel may become difficult and the weather service urges drivers to plan accordingly and be sure to allow extra time to reach destinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.