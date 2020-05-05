WATERTOWN — The NYS Tug Hill Commission is providing another free training webinar for topics originally scheduled for the annual Tug Hill Local Government Conference.
Small Wireless Facilities and 5G in New York State webinar: 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 14
Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vy2T2OSaRyKqjQSamj8H2g5G
The next generation of wireless service, uses higher-frequency wavelengths transmitted through a network of “small cell” devices, roughly the size of a backpack, scattered throughout communities. As stewards of substantial amounts of public rights-of-way, municipalities are concerned with recent federal actions that undermine local governments’ ability to serve as trustees of public property, safety and well-being. This session will describe this next generation of mobile networks, which builds on today’s 4G wireless broadband infrastructure. There will be time for questions and answers at the end of the webinar.
Rebecca Ruscito, counsel, NY Conference of Mayors, www.nycom.org, will be the speaker.
Once completed, this webinar will be added to other presentations scheduled for the conference and can be found here: https://www.tughill.org/services/training/local-government-conference/2020-conference-presentations/. April’s webinars, Siting Utility Scale Solar Projects and Reserve Funds and Long Term Planning, are now available.
