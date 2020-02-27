TURIN — The new elementary school project on the South Lewis Central School District main campus took another step forward with the awarding of contracts.
Construction contract bidding that opened on Feb. 11 was closed Monday night with the acceptance of the lowest bid in each contract area, according to District Superintendent Douglas E. Premo.
The total of all bids awarded for the construction phase of the project is $30,828,420, which Mr. Premo said is just under the $31 million set aside for construction in the $39 million budget approved by taxpayers in October 2018.
“The budget is a constant presence in planning and design on a project like this,” Mr. Premo said. “Every decision has a financial impact. If you don’t do all the pre-referendum design, then the design and bidding process properly, you can get into budget trouble later.”
Specifications for each contract were structured so that bids were sought for a core body of work that is essential for the project and a menu of options that were desired but non-essential additions dependent on the implementation cost, which Mr. Premo said was a strategy for “bid protection” to ensure costs stayed on or under budgeted amounts.
All bidders provided estimates for the core work as well as separate amounts for each option.
The accepted bids included as many of the options as possible while remaining within budget expectations as recommended to the board by Mr. Premo.
“That’s why it takes two weeks for bids to be accepted. We make calls to the two lowest bidders to make sure they have the manpower for the project and can stick to the timeline, that they can commit and come through on their commitments,” Mr. Premo said.
Contracts awarded were:
— Site preparation, out of 5 bids: Fred Burrows Trucking & Excavating LLC, Whitesboro, $4,209,000
— General Construction, out of 3 bids: Beebe Construction Services, Inc., Utica, $18,302,000
— Plumbing, out of 4 bids: Bellucci Enterprises Inc., Bridgeport, $2,339,000
— Mechanical, out of two bids: Lawman Heating & Cooling Inc., Sackets Harbor, $4,522,000
— Electrical, out of 5 bids: Watson Electric Inc., Norwood, $2,263,770
— Food Service Equipment, out of 2 bids: Joseph Filihan Co., Utica, $581,300
— Building Management Systems, out of one bid: Core Climate Systems LLC, $611,350
The design phase of the project was informed by a series of “stakeholder meetings” involving discussions with the people that will be using the spaces, Mr. Premo said.
“We tried to be as inclusive as possible so we weren’t making decisions for those most impacted,” he said. “Each group lives and breathes their own involvement.”
Food service staff members shared their ideas on the kitchen design, and elementary school teachers were consulted on issues impacting their classrooms, like whether they preferred cubbies in the classroom for students’ personal belongings or lockers in the hallway.
They chose the cubbies.
Over 100 “stakeholders” in 26 groups participated in the design decisions implemented in the project by the SEI Design Group.
“It’s a pretty interesting process,” Mr. Premo said. “New construction is pretty rare in the north country but there are a lot of renovations. When you get to be involved as a member of the team from the ground up, there’s a lot to keep in mind. It’s a lot different.”
While there may be more small changes once the shovels start hitting the ground, Mr. Premo said there are contingency funds built into the budget that will keep the project financially on track despite such eventualities.
“The hope is we thought of as many things as possible before the bidding was done, but we know it can get a little tighter than you want it to be if things come up.”
In March 2019, a public update meeting on the project was held, unveiling the project design that was submitted for approval by the State Education Department.
The approval took about a month longer than anticipated and resulted in a number of small changes, like switching which way a door opens or ensuring all codes are met.
Some of the more significant changes included the addition of an open air courtyard in the middle of the elementary school, the front door moving down the building and the flip-flopping of the baseball diamond with the soccer fields.
Despite the delay, however, Mr. Premo said he believes that the new elementary school will be ready for students in September 2021 as planned, although some of the outside elements, like the sports fields, may need a bit more time to grow before use.
A public information session will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at South Lewis Central School District, 4264 County Rd. 43, in the Middle School-High School Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.