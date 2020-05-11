With Drug Take Back Day postponed, UP! offers alternative option

LOWVILLE — In order to remove the risk of prescription drug abuse, the United Prevention — UP! — Coalition of Lewis County is distributing Deterra medicine disposal bags.
The Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for April 25 was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic therefore the UP! Coalition stepped up provide a solution for disposal.
During its April meeting the coalition approved the purchase of five cases of the bags at a cost of $3,900.
“The Deterra Medicine Disposal bags offer a safer alternative to flushing or simply tossing expired/unused medications,” Cassie Forbus Coalition Coordinator said. “As more people are home, youth have easier access to medications, and these bags may help to prevent overdoses from occurring.”
The UP! Coalition members are distributing the bags throughout Lewis County starting with partnering with the Lewis County Office for the Aging.
“We gave them 250 bags to be distributed with the home meal delivery clients in the time of COVID,” Ms. Forbus said. “In Phase 2 we hope to take them to the rural community health clinics, doctor’s offices, urgent cares and possibly some churches to distribute.”
A notice distributed with the pouches states, “32.9% of Lewis County residents reported flushing or throwing away expired or unused medications last year.”
Medication — pills, patches, liquids, creams and films — placed in the pouch along with water, is deactivated. The bag than can be sealed and disposed of with regular household trash. When medication is flushed or thrown in the trash they often end up in the water system. The patented bags have been tested to be environmentally safe.
“Deterra is made with environmentally sound, non-toxic materials to prevent drugs from seeping into our land and water systems,” states its website.
Deterra in partnership with Safe Project is also giving away the bags through May 16 as part of National Prevention Week May 10-16. To order a pouch visit their website at https://deterrasystem.com/safe/.
Locally, Kinney’s Drugs in Lowville has agreed to help with the distribution of the bags sending them out with prescriptions.
Pouches are also available through the UP! Coalition by emailing cforbus@mvpsny.org or calling 315-376-2321.
Unused or expired medication can also be disposed of at Lewis County General Hospital, Carthage Area Hospital, Bonaparte Pharmacy in Harrisville and on a limited bases Kinney’s Drugs in Lowville.
