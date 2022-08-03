WATERTOWN — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the hand during a domestic dispute.
Kylie N. Olney, 42, of Copenhagen, was charged by state police with assault with intent to cause physical injury, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
At around 1:45 a.m., state police responded to 20660 Shepard St., Apt. 5, for the alleged domestic dispute between Ms. Olney and her boyfriend.
According to state police, Ms. Olney allegedly stabbed him in the hand, and she was arrested later in the morning after an investigation by troopers. Her boyfriend was transported to Samaritan Medical Center with a non-life threatening hand injury. Ms. Olney was arraigned in City Court Wednesday morning and later released with a ticket to re-appear in court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.