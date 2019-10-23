LOWVILLE — The Lowville Police Department have arrested a 32-year-old woman after she allegedly used a knife to cause more than $3,200 worth of damage to two vehicles.
At around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Brandi L. Brown, of Lowville, was arrested on two felonies: one count of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.
The arrest stems from a complaint filed on Sept. 15 with the Lowville Police Department, in which two vehicles were damaged “extensively,” a release from the department said.
It is alleged Ms. Brown used a knife to puncture holes in the tires and make scrapes in the paint. The estimated damage is $3,227.32.
Ms. Brown was arraigned in village court and was released on her own recognizance.
The Times will update this story when more details are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.