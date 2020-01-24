LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Real Property Department will be conducting four workshops to help senior citizens determine their eligibility for an exemption that significantly reduces property taxes.
According to information provided by the department, people who are at least 65 years old, own their own home and earn less than $29,000 annually qualify for the Senior Citizens Exemption.
The exemption reduces the property value of qualified homeowners by 50% so that taxes paid are only on that reduced value, cutting the bill significantly.
Attendees are encouraged to bring proof of their age, their last year’s Income Tax Return or statements from all sources of income, for example social security, pensions, sales, estates or trusts, earned interest, annuities, unemployment, disability and workers compensation among others to allow Real Property staff members advise correctly about eligibility.
All of the workshops are open to any county resident and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on:
— Feb. 10, Watson Town Office, 6971 Number Four Rd.
— Feb. 11, Lowville Town Office, 5533 Bostwick St.
— Feb. 12, Turin Municipal Office, 6312 E. Main St.
— Feb. 14, Diana Municipal Office, 5909 Old State Road Ext.
Real Property staff members will also be available to answer questions concerning other exemptions like the Enhanced STAR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.