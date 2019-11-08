LOWVILLE — A write-in candidate for a town justice position in southern Lewis County had a landslide victory over the only candidate on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.
Mandy Evans was elected justice by town of Greig voters after his name was written in by 284 people, as confirmed by the unofficial results provided by Ann Nortz, Republican representative on the county Board of Elections.
Independent candidate Mark Hogan, who ran under the Sunshine Party name on the ballot, received 48 votes and there aren’t enough absentee ballots to make up the 236-vote difference.
On the other end of the write-in spectrum, Bruce Williams will, unofficially, be the town of Montague supervisor after receiving four write-in votes for a post with no candidates on the ballot. There are still four absentee votes to be tallied.
In the village of Lyons Falls, Michael Skorupa, with 21 write-in votes, will be the newest trustee on board, filling the potential void left with no candidates on the ballot.
The unofficial winner of the New Bremen highway superintendent poll was write-in candidate Douglas Herzig II with 311 votes, followed by Mark Lehman with 154.
The only candidate on the ballot, Jonathan Bush, resigned as highway superintendent to accept another job when it was already too late to have his name removed from the ballot. He received 108 votes.
Similarly, former town of Watson Supervisor Dennis Foster moved out of the area but also could not be removed from the ballot. He received 110 votes.
Write-in candidate Gerald Crowell will be the next superintendent after being given 146 write-in votes.
All election results will become final after the absentee votes are counted on Nov. 18.
