LOWVILLE — A new image, new building improvement project, new dairy processing opportunity and the same old power struggle with the sheriff are some of what Lewis County leaders will consider in the new year.
Multiple county meetings held throughout December tied up county business loose ends while also hosting presentations and discussions about new possibilities.
Legislators responded positively to a presentation given by county Planning Director Casandra Buell during the last board meeting of the year about the need for the county to create a recognizable “brand” for itself.
Noting the lack of consistency caused by the current use of two different logos by county departments and a website that doesn’t reflect the county and what it has to offer and is not particularly user-friendly, Mrs. Buell pitched an image makeover for the municipality.
“We really want to showcase the positives of living here in Lewis County,” Mrs. Buell told legislators in the virtual meeting.
The process would involve a new logo that balances with the Naturally Lewis brand created by the county Industrial Development Agency to help attract manufacturers and businesses and the Chamber of Commerce logo that emphasizes the county’s position as a corridor connecting the Adirondack Park and the Tug Hill Plateau for tourism.
The new website design would incorporate the new graphics, consistent color schemes and more images of the county illustrating what it has to offer as well as a layout that makes use easier, Mrs. Buell said.
The county General Services Committee will be considering a proposal by the Agriculture Sustainability Council to fund a study of opportunities for a private-public partnership project to form a dairy processing facility for the production of by-products like cream and whey to be sold to manufacturers, for example, yogurt and cheese producers.
According to the presentation given by Robin Wendell-Zabielowicz of Cornell Cooperative Extension, the plant could help ensure a market for milk producers in Lewis County and the region during times of crisis like the pandemic or a downturn in milk prices while by-product markets remain relatively constant.
The first phase of the proposed study, if approved by the board, would cost $59,142, with a second-phase study at a cost of $18,654 to identify renewable energy opportunities in the project if the first phase study bears-out the project’s viability.
Legislators on the committee will go through the information provided by the ag council and further the discussion in the new year.
After years of vacillating between repairing the 30-plus-year-old Department of Social Services building on Outer Stowe Street or constructing a new building, the final meeting of the capital project ad hoc committee this year led to a consensus to move forward on a “three-pronged approach” to the most urgent capital project needs in county buildings.
In this approach, the DSS building will be stripped to the studs and renovated, a 5,000 square-foot addition will be added onto that building to house the department of elections and a new highway garage will be built.
The total cost for the three projects is estimated to be about $13 million.
The next step will be to engage an engineering company to get “hard numbers” and factor in the increase in materials cost, space configuration, and general design needs early next year after which another ad hoc committee meeting will be held.
Echoing the budgeting controversy between Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli and the board in 2019, the sheriff addressed the board during the public comment period of its final meeting on Dec. 17, accusing legislators of delaying the hiring of a deputy to replace one that resigned earlier this month, withholding the six patrol cars that are ready for pickup and generally not supporting his department.
“We have not done anything with that position, we haven’t moved on it. There’s no attempt to abolish that position. Right now our priorities are public safety with COVID. We’re just going through the normal legislative process to fill positions,” said Board Chairman Lawrence Dolhof about the deputy position.
Mr. Dolhof and a number of other legislators told the sheriff he should follow the process that would have been to attend the proper committee meeting two days prior in order to get a resolution in front of the full board.
Sheriff Carpinelli countered repeatedly by stating board members should have come to his office to discuss the matter with him and that he would have to use overtime to cover the vacant deputy position.
“Part of the discussion right now is if we have officials from Public Health who are entering into potentially dangerous situations, finding some other avenue to allocate a security response outside of the sheriff’s office. That’s a discussion we’re having right now,” said District 4 Legislator Ian Gilbert.
Mr. Gilbert also asked if the sheriff would arrest someone who is COVID-19 positive and flagrantly violating mandatory isolation by going to stores and other public places, putting members of the public at risk.
“Show me the paperwork and I’ll gladly do whatever we need to resolve the situation but up to that point, I’m not going to arrest somebody for a state edict that is not law,” Sheriff Carpinelli said.
He also said he would send deputies to help a Public Health official in fear for their life as he would with any other citizen.
With regard to the patrol cars, the county has paid for two new patrol cars every year to replace two other cars of the sheriff’s choosing. The board was unaware six cars were prepared this year, but they said if the sheriff gives up six cars, he can pick up six cars.
The sheriff said he has two at this time and hoped to find two others but made no mention of giving up six cars.
Mr. Dolholf said he believed Sheriff Carpinelli is attempting to increase the department’s fleet.
The sheriff is expected to attend the General Services Committee meeting in mid-January to re-address these issues.
Other business that was completed or will be considered in the New Year included the approval of Westelcom Network Inc. to be the new provider of phone and internet services for county buildings at a cost of between $30,000 and $40,000 annually for the next three years. Frontier has been providing the service at a cost of about $80,000.
The board will also be considering term limits for IDA and other board appointees who have had open-ended terms up to this point.
