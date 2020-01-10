LOWVILLE — A 19-year-old Lowville woman was charged Thursday afternoon with endangering the welfare of a child, according to village police.
Lowville police arrested Sapphire A. Christopher at 2 p.m. Thursday following a domestic dispute that occurred on Dec. 29, in which Ms. Christopher allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend and slapped his face. The two have a 1-year-old child, and the incident from December occurred in front of the child, police said.
Ms. Christopher is to appear in Village Court.
