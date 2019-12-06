LOWVILLE — A slight nod and the briefest eye contact was the answer given by the 15-year-old victim of a Port Leyden sex criminal when asked if the sentence handed down moments before in the nearby court room offered him some sense of vindication, of closure, even though it could do nothing to change what had happened. At the same time, his mother was quickly shaking her head no, strong emotion etched on her face.
Michael S. Daskiewich, 58, was sentenced by Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court to a total of 40 years in state prison on the eight charges for which a jury of his peers found him guilty on Sept. 11, after deliberating for about 75 minutes.
In October 2018, Daskiewich brought two 15-year-old boys to his house, plied them with alcohol and had sexual contact with one of them while the other was sleeping in another room.
Addressing the judge before the sentence was handed down, prosecutor Caleb J. Petzoldt said that Daskiewich gave the victim a “lifetime sentence” of battling thoughts of blame, shock, fear, post traumatic stress disorder and depression as well as impacting the boy’s family and relationships, present and future.
“Mr. Daskiewich had accepted no responsibility for his actions,” Mr. Petzoldt said, referencing evidence presented at the trial, and that Daskiewich had “not only been in inappropriate sexual contact [with the victim] but in fact he was excited about having more.”
Mr. Petzoldt told Judge King he believed the sentence needed to be enough “to make sure this defendant definitely doesn’t hand another life sentence to someone else,” before asking for it to be 25 years.
In his address to the judge, Daskiewich’s attorney Kevin J. Dwyer said his client had “taken a step” toward responsibility after having maintained his innocence throughout the proceeding by “acknowledging he put himself in a bad situation by having two 15-year-old boys in his house” and giving them alcohol.
Mr. Dwyer asked Judge King to consider Mr. Daskiewich’s compliance with the court, consistently showing up when expected, being respectful and providing any information requested of him. He also said he hoped Daskiewich’s “decision to go to trial and exercise his constitutional rights” rather than accepting a plea deal wouldn’t count against him.
The pre-trial plea deal offer would have given Daskiewich 15 years in state prison, which Mr. Dwyer asked Judge King to consider as still an appropriate sentence.
After reading the pre-sentencing report issued by the probation department three times, Judge King said he didn’t see any acceptance of responsibility, that Daskiewich was blaming the victim and being “flippant and dismissive.”
Judge King said he was sentencing for the crimes, not for going to trial, before handing down 20 years in state prison followed by 20 years of parole for each of the two counts of the felony first-degree criminal sexual act, to be served back-to-back, totalling 40 years.
Daskiewich was also sentenced to four years in prison each for two counts of third-degree criminal sex act and five years for one count of first-degree sexual abuse, all felonies, as well as one year in county jail each for endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of unlawfully dealing with a child, all to be served at the same time as the 20-year sentences.
He is also required to pay $1,375 in court fees and surcharges and register as a level two or three sex offender, to be determined after he leaves prison.
“I’m happy with the sentence,” Mr. Petzoldt said outside of the courtroom with the victim and his mom, “The most important thing is that there are no other victims.”
According to Mr. Dwyer, Daskiewich intends to have an appeal filed on his behalf within the next few days.
As co-owner of the Hulbert House with other family members, Daskiewich sold the historic restaurant and lodging in Boonville in February, after a failed auction at the end of 2018.
Daskiewich could have been sentenced to a maximum of 50 years in state prison for his crimes.
At his age, the sentence handed down could be tantamount to a life sentence.
