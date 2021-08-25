PORT LEYDEN — A little boy with a big heart used his artistic talents to help the Lewis County Humane Society.
According to his mother, Courtney Kraeger, Kayden, 8, became adamant that he was going to make pictures to sell so that he could donate half the money he made to The Lewis County Humane Society to help the animals.
“I’ve seen people out yard saling and want to get money to help out the company (Humane Society),” said Kayden.
He said he had been by the humane society on Pine Grove Road, Glenfield, and saw a kitty in the window. In addition, Kayden wanted to make a donation in memory of his great-grandfather and namesake, the late Kayden Loomis, who had frequently donated to the shelter and whose birthday was Aug. 14.
Mrs. Kraeger said Kayden sat in front of their home on Wildcat Road for two hours with very few customers for his artwork and snacks.
It’s a side road and mainly only traveled by those who live on the road, she explained. So to help out, she created a Facebook post for friends and neighbors which attracted more customers. In total, Kayden, a home-schooled fourth grader, created more than 20 pieces of art and garnered $333, half of which he kept and his mother added to his donation to give the humane society $500. Mrs. Kraeger pointed out that according to lore, 333 is an Angel number — “a sign of significant growth in a positive direction.”
“I’m glad he was able to use his talents and passion to help others,” Kayden’s mother said.
Kayden said his favorite creation was a cat house.
“It was a giant house in a tree with a kitty elevator and slide,” Kayden explained.
Kayden’s effort was appreciated.
“It’s truly people like Kayden who keep us going,” said Cheryl Steiner, president of the humane society board. “Not necessarily money wise, but emotionally. We have days where we wonder how we will continue to do it, and then we see something so uplifting like Kayden’s fundraiser, and it melts our hearts. There’s a lot of wonderful people out there. We really love our community.”
Anyone wishing to follow Kayden’s lead and donate to the animal shelter by send checks to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367, pay online through the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lewisco.humanesociety/ or via PayPal to LewisCountyHumane society@gmail.com.
