LOWVILLE — Republican delegates in the New York State Fifth Judicial District nominated Lewis County Attorney Michael F. Young as their candidate for Supreme Court judge in the November election.
A judicial convention was held Aug. 11 and conducted via ZOOM. Approximately 70 judicial delegates participated and cast a unanimous vote for Mr. Young.
Mr. Young accepted his party’s nomination as their candidate for New York State Supreme Court judge.
The Fifth Judicial District is comprised of Lewis, Jefferson, Herkimer, Oneida, Oswego and Onondaga counties.
As managing partner of the Young Law Firm, Mr. Young has more than 40 years of legal experience, and he is a former district attorney.
Mr. Young is active in the community, serving on several boards including the Lowville Academy and Central School Board of Education, the Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES Board of Education, president of the Lewis County General Hospital Board of Managers, Snowbelt Housing and the Lewis County Agricultural Society.
After accepting his party’s nomination, Mr. Young immediately stepped down as the Lewis County Republican chairman.
Mr. Young lives in Lowville with his wife Kae. Between the two of them, they have six children and seven grandchildren.
Editor’s note: This article was submitted by the Lewis County Republican Party.
