LGBTQ youth who currently have a parent in the military face “significantly higher rates” of suicide risk and mental health challenges, according to new data released Wednesday by the Trevor Project.

Researchers with the nonprofit — the world’s largest suicide-prevention and crisis-intervention organization for LGBTQ and questioning youth — analyzed the mental health challenges faced by LGBTQ kids and young adults with military parents to determine the link between being part of a military family and symptoms of depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.