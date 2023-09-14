Rescuers waded in waist deep water in Libya and dug through crumbled mud brick buildings in Morocco in search of survivors after dual natural disasters over the weekend left at least 9,000 people dead.

Local relief workers, volunteers and international organizations slogged through mud and water in Derna, a coastal town in the northeast of Libya where torrential rain unleashed by Mediterranean storm Daniel led to the collapse of two dams. Roaring flash floods ripped down the mountainside, with walls of water several meters high demolishing everything in their path.

Tribune Wire

