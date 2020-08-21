POTSDAM — Guoyu Lin has been appointed assistant professor of economics & financial studies at Clarkson University.
He received his Ph.D. and master of science degrees in accounting from Carnegie Mellon University and bachelor of arts in economics and bachelor of science in physics from Peking University.
Lin’s research interests are in earnings management, disclosure, analyst forecast, finance, labor economics and industrial organization. He utilizes theory-motivated archival research using cutting-edge econometrics and textual analysis.
He has written several working papers and has a number of works in progress.
Previous to joining Clarkson, Lin served as a teaching assistant at Carnegie Mellon University.
