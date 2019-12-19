WATERTOWN — Little Theatre of Watertown Inc. will hold auditions for the psychological drama “Extremities,” by William Mastrosimone, from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8 at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 119 S. Hamilton St.
The thriller portrays the aftermath of a rape as the victim turns the tables on her attacker, setting in motion an emotional roller coaster and moral dilemma.
Roles are for one man and three women 18 years of age and over. Due to the mature themes of this play, no one under 18 will be allowed to audition. Preview scripts are available at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown.
For more information and to download audition forms, email lt@littletheatrewatertown.com or go to Little Theatre’s website at www.littletheatreofwatertown.com.
Those auditioning should bring a completed audition form.
