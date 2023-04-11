Livestream shows Louisville gunman kill colleagues, wait for police

Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Luke Sharrett/Getty Images/TNS)

The Louisville gunman who killed five people in a Kentucky bank where he was about to lose his job livestreamed his rampage, which ended with him seemingly waiting for law enforcement to arrive, then shooting a police officer in the head.

A city official described no-longer-available Instagram footage of Monday’s massacre at Old National Bank to CNN. It begins with shooter Connor Sturgeon filming his AR-15-style rifle, then engaging a colleague who wishes him a good morning. He reportedly tells that woman “You need to get out of here,” then attempts to shoot her as she flees, only to realize the gun is unloaded and its safety is engaged.

