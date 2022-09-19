Bipartisan bill aims to avoid repeat of Jan. 6

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol on July 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming, introduced a bill Monday that would change how Congress counts presidential electors to reduce the chances of another effort to overturn election results like that mounted by former President Donald Trump in January last year.

Co-sponsored with Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California, the legislation would direct challenges to state elections to courts and limit the vice president’s role in electoral vote-counting as “ministerial.” That grew out of Trump’s attempt to pressure his vice president, Mike Pence, to take action as the Senate’s presiding officer during the counting of the Electoral College results to obstruct or delay formal certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

