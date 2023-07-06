London rent now equivalent to two-thirds of a woman’s salary

Rent has exploded in recent months in London, with prices rocketing to their highest level against earnings in seven years. Pexels

London rent is now so high that a woman on an average salary would need to double her pay to afford it.

The capital’s private rental market has exploded in recent months, with prices rocketing to their highest level against earnings in seven years, according to analysis by estate agents Hamptons International for Bloomberg News. In May, average rents across Greater London were £2,234, a 13% increase from the same time last year, the group said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.