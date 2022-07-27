U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) speaks during the unveiling of a statue of aviator Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, during a ceremony in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Amelia Earhart has been grounded in the U.S. Capitol.

She’s locked down with bolts onto a Cottonwood Limestone base quarried in Kansas in a corner of National Statuary Hall next to Thomas Edison and Chief Standing Bear. There is no risk of her taking flight.

