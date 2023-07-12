LONG LAKE — The town of Long Lake Tuesday morning declared a state of emergency due to severe flooding in the heart of the hamlet, an event that has heavily damaged highways, sidewalks, dams and bridges and forced road closures to nearby communities such as Newcomb.

Flood damage is seen on a main road in Long Lake on Tuesday morning, July 11. Photo courtesy of town of Long Lake

Town Supervisor Clay Arsenault declared the state of emergency at 5 a.m. after a night of heavy rain, and it will remain in effect until further notice.

Flood damage is seen in Long Lake on Tuesday morning, July 11. Arthur Maiorella/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Flood damage is seen in Long Lake on Tuesday morning, July 11. Arthur Maiorella/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Flood damage is seen in Long Lake on Tuesday morning, July 11. Photo courtesy of town of Long Lake

Flood damage is seen in Long Lake on Tuesday morning, July 11. Photo courtesy of town of Long Lake
