A U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires salvoes during the second annual “African Lion” military exercise in the Tan-Tan region in southwestern Morocco on June 30. Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

The war in Ukraine may be entering a new stage as long-range rocket systems supplied by the U.S. disrupt Russia’s grinding advance in the eastern Donbas region, and open the door for a possible counteroffensive.

More than 150 days into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, it remains far from clear if Ukraine can take advantage of the “opportunity” that Britain’s MI6 intelligence service chief Richard Moore last week said was emerging as Russian forces “run out of steam.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.