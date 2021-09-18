LOWVILLE— For the second year, the Lowville Free Library will have participants scouring the county in search of clues in order to win prizes.
Lowville Library Director Meghan Harney said the inaugural Lewis County Scavenger Hunt last year was well received.
“So many people have asked when it will be back,” she said. “When we brainstormed about a new fundraiser to add to our calendar, the idea of a scavenger hunt came up and we all immediately jumped on board. It’s something different that invites people of all different ages and skill levels.”
The library will present the Lewis County Scavenger Hunt and After Party from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, featuring cash prizes, local gift prizes, a costume contest and refreshments.
“There is an incredibly fun amount of strategy involved,” library Trustee Jamie Roberts said. “In the first moments, teams frantically look at the clues and decide how to attack.”
Participants will have to draw upon their knowledge of Lewis County — 20 of the Scavenger Hunt clues refer specifically to Lewis County legends, landmarks and little known facts, according to a press release.
“You can stay local for clues of lesser value, or travel farther for clues worth more points,” Ms. Roberts said.
The remaining 50 clues ask teams to gather “Found Items,” “Culture References” and “Laugh Out Loud” poses and activities.
“The clues are open to interpretation and creativity from each team,” library Trustee Emily Burke said.
This year’s costume contest is themed “Through the Decades.” Prizes will be given for best individual costume and best team costume.
Registration will take place at Maple Ridge, 7421 East Road, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.; the Scavenger Hunt will span the county from 3 to 6 p.m. The after-party will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maple Ridge. During the after party, points will be tallied, and Lowville Free Library will award the winning teams cash prizes.
“It makes for a great day with friends,” Board of Trustees President Jesica Nichols said.
Participants can enter as two- to four-person teams, with an entry fee of $50 per team. Tickets are available online at wdt.me/libraryhunt or at Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan St.
For more information, call the Lowville Free Library at 315-376-2131.
Any participant younger than 18 must be accompanied by a guardian. Tickets are non-refundable with prepaid fees considered a donation if a team does not attend. All participants must sign a waiver. A camera phone or digital camera will be required per team.
Lowville Free Library, chartered in 1906 and constructed in 1927, currently serves a population of 4,982 in rural north-central New York. The library also serves a considerable number of patrons from outlying areas as well as summer residents.
This fundraiser is especially important to Lowville Free Library since COVID caused the cancellation of most 2020 fundraisers. At the same time, the library needs to replace its damaged boiler and air conditioning condenser. All fundraising, grants and donations help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.