LYONS FALLS — An historic village church has been granted a New York Landmarks Conservancy Sacred Site Award of $11,000.
The Forest Presbyterian Church will use the money to defray the cost of replacing the roof on the structure built in 1894.
According to a news release issued by the Conservancy, the church is benefiting from one of 22 grants totalling $316,000 given throughout the state.
“We are very pleased to be able to assist another diverse group of religious institutions,” said Conservancy President Peg Breen in the release. “Aside from architectural merit, each one is an important community anchor.”
Community outreach through the church reaches about 1,000 local residents through a thrift shop, social service outreach, concerts, and various meetings like Scout troops and 12-step programs, the release said.
Designed by architects Fuller and Wheeler, Albany, the church has a number of “distinctive features” including an open and flared belfry, pointed-arch windows, a broad and low gable with a large rose window, a square side tower and a porte cochere, or grand car port, among others.
Since 1986, the program has pledged more than 1,493 matching grants totaling more than $11.1 million to almost 805 religious institutions statewide.
(0) comments
