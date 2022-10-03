Surf pounds Boardwalk at Maine Avenue in Atlantic City during a nor’easter at noon Monday. Amy Rosenberg/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — A nor’easter that’s been grinding down on the Jersey Shore on the heels of the remnants of Hurricane Ian could cause major flooding as high tides peak Monday afternoon, say forecasters, who have issued a warning.

The National Weather Service’s coastal flood warning is in effect through 9 p.m. today, along with a high surf advisory, with “one to two feet of inundation” expected in low-lying areas near the Shore, back bays and tidal waterways. The storm is causing dangerous rip currents from Atlantic City to Cape May.

