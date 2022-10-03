PHILADELPHIA — A nor’easter that’s been grinding down on the Jersey Shore on the heels of the remnants of Hurricane Ian could cause major flooding as high tides peak Monday afternoon, say forecasters, who have issued a warning.
The National Weather Service’s coastal flood warning is in effect through 9 p.m. today, along with a high surf advisory, with “one to two feet of inundation” expected in low-lying areas near the Shore, back bays and tidal waterways. The storm is causing dangerous rip currents from Atlantic City to Cape May.
As a result, widespread road flooding is expected with risky conditions for surfers, and impacts expected to last longest in the back bays.
But the rain also brings a positive: A dent in the drought or dryness that’s impacted much of South Jersey and the Philadelphia region.
“We’re in the thick of it right now,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “And it’s going to continue through Wednesday. Most of the coast is what we’re concerned about.”
Wunderlin does not expect major flooding in the immediate Philadelphia area, although flooding of low-lying areas, or those with poor drainage, is possible.
Flooding is already being reported in areas such as Ocean City, Cape May County and Long Beach Island, Ocean County.
In Ocean City, students were dismissed early. City officials are warning residents that they can expect 25 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph. High tide crests are expected of 6.7 feet at 3:04 p.m. Monday, 6.9 feet at 4:15 p.m. today and 6.3 feet at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the bay side at Ninth Street Bridge.
As the Shore copes, Philly will see a steady soaking but likely dodge major impacts.
Nearly 3 inches of rain fell over the weekend going a long way toward putting a dent in the dry conditions that had persisted since summer. To put it in perspective: July and August saw a combined 3.14 inches of rain below normal.
