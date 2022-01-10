Mali shuts borders, recalls envoys after regional sanctions

Mali shut its borders and recalled several ambassadors after West Africa’s economic bloc imposed sanctions on the gold-producing country for refusing to hold elections next month.
The government will “take all necessary measures” to respond to the move, government spokesman Col. Abdoulaye Maiga said in a statement read on national television on Monday. It urged the nation’s security forces to “remain mobilized” because of the possible deployment of Economic Community of West African States troops.
President Assimi Goita is expected to address the nation later on Monday, while the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to discuss Mali’s political crisis on Tuesday, according to a U.N. official in Mali.
Ecowas, as the bloc is known, on Sunday froze Malian assets at the region’s central bank and commercial lenders in member states, suspended non-essential financial transactions and ordered land borders be closed. The announcement came a week after the military-dominated government proposed a five-year transition period, in defiance of international pressure to prepare a return to civilian rule next month.
Mali is Africa’s third-biggest gold producer, and companies including Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp. and Vancouver’s B2Gold Corp. have operations in the country. Barrick said its mines have so far not been affected by the sanctions and it has sufficient stocks and stores to continue operating normally. Still, “the situation was very fluid” and the company is monitoring it closely, a Barrick spokesperson said via email.
B2Gold didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on what impact the sanctions may have on their operations.
“Miners operating in Mali should prepare for significant disruptions to their export routes and logistical supply lines as long as Ecowas maintains its ban on trade and financial exchanges with the country,” Verisk-Maplecroft analyst Alexandre Raymakers said in a research note. “Considering the importance of the gold mining sector as a source of revenue for Bamako, we do not expect the bloc to provide any exemptions to miners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.