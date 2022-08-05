US-NEWS-MINN-MALL-LOCKDOWN-MS

The Mall of America in Minneapolis, here in a 2016 file image. Aaron Lavinsky/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

 Aaron Lavinsky

MINNEAPOLIS — The Mall of America was briefly on lockdown Thursday after several gunshots were fired inside the Bloomington shopping destination.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the shooting was an “isolated incident” involving a dispute between two groups of people. He said police believe only one individual fired the shots and that there were no indications anyone was injured.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.