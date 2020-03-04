PLESSIS — A portion of a house was damaged extensively after it caught on fire with a man sleeping inside Tuesday afternoon.
At around 4:15 p.m., the Plessis Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported dryer fire at 40957 Bearup Road.
By the time crews arrived, Plessis Fire Chief Brian Wydra said there were heavy flames coming from the left end of the one-story house.
“We’re expecting a dryer fire,” he said, “but when I pulled up I called the dispatcher and said, ‘We have a working fire.’”
Mr. Wydra said he could feel the heat when standing by the fire truck. Crews got to work with two water lines, while the fire department in Alexandria Bay came to assist with another line.
“Alex Bay was great help to us manpower-wise,” Mr. Wydra said. “They helped us out quite a bit.”
The fire was knocked down within 20 or 25 minutes, but crews remained on scene for hours cooling down hot spots and pulling items from the home.
When they went to leave, one of the fire trucks couldn’t gain traction on the ice, so a tow truck had to come pull it out.
The owner of the home told Mr. Wydra that he woke up choking and coughing. He did have smoke detectors, but they were not functioning.
Mr. Wydra said he was unaware of any injuries as a result of the fire. The exact amount of damage is unclear, though he said around half of the house was impacted.
The house was not insured, he said, and Red Cross was on the scene assisting the owner.
