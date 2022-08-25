NEW YORK — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in downtown Manhattan has closed its doors just a month shy of the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center.

The museum, six blocks south of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, featured talks and walking tours from survivors and family members of those who perished in the terror attack.

Tribune Wire

