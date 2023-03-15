Maple Weekends ahead in Oswego County

Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

OSWEGO COUNTY — The sweetest time of the year is back!

New York State’s Maple Weekend offers people the chance to learn about maple sugar production while sampling pure maple syrup in many forms. The event spans across two weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, March 18-19 and March 25-26.

