Maple Weekends ahead in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY — The sweetest time of the year is back!
New York State’s Maple Weekend offers people the chance to learn about maple sugar production while sampling pure maple syrup in many forms. The event spans across two weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, March 18-19 and March 25-26.
Tour a sugarhouse and treat your tastebuds to a wide variety of maple confections from one of Oswego County’s many maple syrup producers.
Join Yardley Maple for free tours of the sugarhouse, self-guided tours of the sugar bush and many maple tasting opportunities. Visitors will have the chance to sample warm maple syrup, tea, coffee and hot cocoa.
A wide selection of maple products will also be available for purchase, including maple cream, almonds and peanuts, candy, popcorn, cotton candy and blondies. Shoppers can also pick up Foggy Dew Candle Co. candles in an array of scents, such as maple sugar, apples and maple bourbon, fresh coffee and more.
Yardley Maple will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day during both maple weekends. For those unable to attend Maple Weekend, goods can also be purchased online at https://www.yardleymaple.com/.
Head over to Red Schoolhouse Maple for a pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. The breakfast consists of pancakes with pure maple syrup, sausage, orange juice and coffee. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children, with pre-sale tickets available online at http://redschoolhousemaple.com/.
Aside from Maple Weekend, there are ample opportunities throughout the year to enjoy maple in Oswego County. Check out these maple syrup producers to tap into maple season:
■ Maple Help Stock Farm, 207 Hurlbut Road, Mexico, 315-963-7558
■ Maple Hollow Farm, 1309 County Route 85, Hannibal, 315-564-7133
■ Pondview Lodge, 323 Stone Hill Road, Williamstown, 315-430-2004
■ Red Schoolhouse Maple, 2437 County Route 4, Fulton, 315-243-1024
■ Willow Creek Farm Maple Syrup, 390 Lakeshore Road, Fulton, 315-591-2308
■ Yardley Maple, 524 County Route 64, Mexico, 315-380-1416
Many maple syrup producers have maple products available for purchase year-round at their location or online. It is recommended to call ahead to each business, as operation hours may vary.
