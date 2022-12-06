Mass extinctions are happening; can they be stopped?

Cale Nordmeyer, butterfly conservation specialist at the Minnesota Zoo, uses tweezers to move a Poweshiek skipperling butterfly after giving it a unique dot pattern with a marker before release in a wetland on July 12 in Central Michigan. David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

Scientists, conservationists and government representatives will gather this week in Montreal to decide on a plan to stop a stunning loss of plant and animal life around the globe. The United Nations’ COP15 — a conference on biological diversity — offers a rare chance for countries to set mutual commitments and milestones for restoring and protecting key lands and waters.

The much-delayed and anticipated conference that begins today comes three years after a U.N. report found that more than 1 million species are at risk of extinction within the next few decades. Scientists are calling it the earth’s sixth mass extinction — the first caused by humans. The decline has already begun and is affecting every part of the world, including Minnesota, where at least 150 species of animals and plants are on the verge of disappearing.

