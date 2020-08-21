MASSENA — Now that the Massena Town Hall has reopened to the public, the Massena Town Council will resume in-person meetings with members of the public in attendance.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 30.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said the front doors of the town hall will be unlocked, and anyone who plans to attend the meeting will enter through those doors and exit through the rear doors. Arrow signs will designate the traffic flow.
Anyone who needs to use the elevator in the back of the town hall will need to call the town supervisor’s office at 315-769-3588, ext. 2, for assistance.
Anyone who enters the building will need to follow the proper COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face covering inside.
“Following the guidelines, we urge everybody to keep them on,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
They’ll also be required to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
“We’ll space them out” in the meeting room, Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Since the meetings will be held in person, there will be no broadcast on Facebook Live. Audiovisual equipment that has been on loan has been removed from the board room.
The meetings have been held virtually since April because of the closure of the Massena Town Hall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board used Zoom Technologies for its initial meeting. However, the feed was hacked about 30 minutes into the session. They have been using Facebook Live since then with no issues.
The Massena Town Hall opened last week for court appearances, and all town offices resumed normal business this week. Court appearances are being done by appointment.
The town’s reopening plan has been completed and is on file. It follows all the state guidelines, including the necessity to wear masks upon entry and maintain social distancing.
Disposable masks will be available at the front door for those who don’t have them, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the hallways.
The town hall was closed to the general public March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally scheduled to reopen on March 31. But, like other municipal buildings, it has remained closed. In many cases, such as for payment of taxes, business has been conducted by phone, and meetings such as town and village board sessions have been live-streamed either on Facebook Live or via Zoom.
The town of Massena is also developing a safety plan to reopen the Massena Public Library and Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum. Both facilities were closed in mid-March, although the library was able to offer curbside service for a short period of time.
