Tourists in Yellowstone National Park were evacuated, all roads in the northern part of the park and all entrance gates were shut down Monday after “unprecedented amounts of rainfall” caused rockslides and mudslides, the National Park Service said.
“All entrances to Yellowstone National Park CLOSED temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions,” officials said.
Multiple roads were washed out from flooding, park officials said. Several bridges may also be impacted by the floods.
“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation,” Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement. “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents.”
Sholly said tourists in the southern portion of the park would be moved out of the park later Monday.
“We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park,” Sholly said. “It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time.”
In some areas, there is about 3 feet of water on the road, according to the National Park Service.
