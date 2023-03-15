Mayor Barlow unveils advertising campaign for Oswego

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow recently announced an advertising campaign for the city of Oswego ahead of the upcoming Micron development in Onondaga County to attract prospective residents and tout the recent improvements including downtown revitalization, waterfront development, and new recreational opportunities.
Mayor Barlow has proposed a $100,000 investment for a two-year commitment to advertise through Central New York through cable and network television and digital internet ads.
“The City of Oswego has experienced a complete transformation the past several years and moving forward, especially with the upcoming development of Micron in Central New York, we need to continue sharing our story and promoting our community for what it has become,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Oswego is in an excellent position to capture Micron employees moving into Central New York. From our revitalized downtown area to our world-class waterfront area, and quaint neighborhoods, we may be just the community new Central New Yorkers will want to consider,” Barlow said.
The city of Oswego partnered with Oswego-based media company StepOne Creative to develop the proposal that received support from the Administrative Services Committee Monday evening. The proposal will be brought to a final vote by the entire Common Council on Monday, March 13th. If approved, the different advertisements would be filmed and produced this summer, with the ad campaign launching in late Fall 2023 running through December of 2024.
In 2018, Mayor Barlow partnered with major area employers in Oswego County such as SUNY Oswego, Exelon, Novelis and Oswego Health to launch the Resident Recruitment Initiative. The city compiled an entire collection of information ranging from health care to education, to recreational opportunities, cultural experiences, and much more while the area employers agreed to provide the document to new hires during employee orientation to introduce new residents to the community.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.