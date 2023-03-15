Mayor Barlow unveils advertising campaign for Oswego

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow recently announced an advertising campaign for the city of Oswego ahead of the upcoming Micron development in Onondaga County to attract prospective residents and tout the recent improvements including downtown revitalization, waterfront development, and new recreational opportunities.

Mayor Barlow has proposed a $100,000 investment for a two-year commitment to advertise through Central New York through cable and network television and digital internet ads.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.