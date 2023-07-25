McCarthy ramps up talk of potential Biden impeachment

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday sent his strongest signal yet that Republicans could launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
The California Republican didn’t specify the focus of any potential formal inquiry but noted concerns over Biden family finances, allegations of corruption and other matters. Republicans this year have cast a wide investigative net, including Biden family finances.
“You’ve got to get to the bottom of the truth,” McCarthy told reporters. “And the only way Congress can do that is go to an impeachment inquiry that gives Republicans and Democrats the ability to get all of the information.”
White House spokesman Ian Sams earlier blasted any GOP move toward impeachment.
“Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the HouseGOP wants to prioritize,” Sams tweeted Monday night. “Their eagerness to go after POTUS regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”
McCarthy’s impeachment talk comes as he is drawing heat from his restive right flank over government spending bills and other legislative priorities. A move toward impeachment could be an effort to placate many of these ultra-conservatives.
His comments also come as former President Donald Trump awaits a potential third indictment this week in Washington, this one over charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
McCarthy in particular noted Biden family transactions involving foreign nationals and foreign companies, and an alleged foreign bribery scheme involving the Bidens.
On Monday, Devon Archer, a former business associate for the president’s embattled son, Hunter Biden, is scheduled for an interview with the Oversight and Accountability Committee, which has led many of the Biden-related probes.
Oversight Chairman James Comer has cast Archer’s testimony as critical to the panel’s investigation into Biden family transactions.
McCarthy also raised questions about whether Hunter Biden was given special treatment during a federal investigation that led to his pleading guilty to two counts of tax evasion and a firearm offense.
Hunter Biden is expected to receive no jail time in what some critics have characterized as a sweetheart deal. Two IRS whistleblowers have testified that the Justice Department interfered in the investigation. Attorney General Merrick Garland and other officials have denied the allegations.
“The actions I am seeing could rise to an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said.
