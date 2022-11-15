McCarthy wins GOP nod for House speaker

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) delivers remarks to supporters during a watch party at the Westin Hotel on Nov. 9 in Washington, D.C. Republicans have accepted his nomination for speaker of the House. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — House Republicans voted Tuesday to nominate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as the next speaker, putting the California lawmaker on track to achieve a long-sought ambition.

But while the GOP is on the verge of securing a narrow House majority, its surprisingly poor performance in last week’s midterm election forced McCarthy to scramble much harder than anticipated to keep his caucus united and behind him.

Tribune Wire

