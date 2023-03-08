New video from deadly Tyre Nichols arrest released

Tyre Nichols is removed from his car during a Jan. 7 encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tenn. City of Memphis/TNS

 City of Memphis

The city of Memphis on Wednesday released more hours of video related to the January police beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after the violent confrontation.

The city’s Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, confirmed during a council meeting on Tuesday that the footage would be made public. She also announced another Memphis police officer was fired in connection with the deadly arrest.

Tribune Wire

