Merck’s latest trial data show its COVID pill is less effective

Merck & Co. said updated results showed its COVID-19 pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death among adults with mild to moderate disease by 30%, less than a previous estimate and well below a rival treatment from Pfizer Inc.
Shares of Merck slid 3.4% to $79.46 in pre-market trading, reversing earlier gains, while Pfizer rose 5.9%.
Merck’s latest trial analysis includes data from all enrolled participants, the drugmaker said in a statement Friday. Nine deaths were reported in the placebo group, and one in the group receiving the treatment, called molnupiravir.
The data will be at the center of a Tuesday panel discussion by U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers regarding its use to treat COVID in high-risk patients.
Merck sought U.S. authorization for molnupiravir, also called Lagevrio, in October after a late-stage study showed it cut the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50% in high-risk patients. Another drug, Pfizer’s Paxlovid, has been submitted for review for use in the same population after showing an 89% reduction.
If authorized by regulators, the pills from Merck and Pfizer are likely to overtake infused drugs monoclonal antibodies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co. that are more expensive and harder to use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.