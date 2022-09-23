Mexico earthquake triggers ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley cave

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service senior fish biologist Michael Schwimm climbs down into Devils Hole on April 29 in Nevada’s Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — About five minutes after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Mexico’s southwest coast Monday, typically calm water deep in a Death Valley National Park cave started sloshing against the surrounding limestone rock.

The reverberations from the earthquake more than 1,500 miles away created what experts have called a “desert tsunami,” which on Monday made waves erupt up to 4 feet high in the cave known as Devils Hole, a pool of water about 10 feet wide, 70 feet long and more than 500 feet deep, in Amargosa Valley, Nev.

Tribune Wire

