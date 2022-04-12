The Mexican government’s U.S. suit against gun makers over violence involving their products is illegal and must be dismissed, Smith & Wesson Brands, Glock and other companies told a federal judge in Boston.
Smith & Wesson’s lawyer, Andrew Lelling, said Tuesday in a hearing before U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor that a law passed by Congress in 2005 to shield firearms manufacturers from liability barred Mexico’s suit.
Mexico “is using the court as a tool” to circumvent legislative channels, Lelling said.
The Mexican government filed the suit last year in Massachusetts, where several of the gun makers, including Smith & Wesson, are based. It is seeking billions of dollars over thousands of murders it claims are committed with guns illegally smuggled across the border from the U.S.
According to the suit, the “reckless sales practices” of the companies “wreak havoc in Mexican society by persistently supplying a torrent of guns to the drug cartels.” Mexico claims 17,000 of its citizens were murdered in 2019 with guns made in the U.S.
Saylor on Tuesday seemed to question the logic behind the suit. He asked if the government of Italy could sue gun makers over Mafia violence or if El Salvador could file claims over murders committed by criminal gang MS-13.
Mexico’s lawyer, Steve Shadowen, responded that he didn’t see why not.
“I believe there would be no bar to those claims if they can meet the requirements we meet here of proximate cause, and if their law gives them a claim they can pursue in the United States,” Shadowen told the court.
Lelling also said there is evidence that “many” of the guns used in Mexico are made by companies not named in the suit. Along with Smith & Wesson and Glock, the suit also names Sturm, Ruger & Co., Beretta U.S.A. Corp., Colt’s Manufacturing Co. and several other major gun makers.
The case is Mexico v. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., 21-cv-11269, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.